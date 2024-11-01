Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $44.68. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 1,197 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
