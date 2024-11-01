Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $44.68. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 1,197 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

