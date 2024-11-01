Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 3,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

