TPG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

