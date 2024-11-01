Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter.
Trisura Group Price Performance
TSU stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
