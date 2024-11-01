Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. In related news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

