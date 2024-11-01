Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $47.53. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 16,839,817 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.