Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $47.53. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 16,839,817 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.