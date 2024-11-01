Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 177,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.