Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.24. 1,293,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,884. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $83.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its position in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $31,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

