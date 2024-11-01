Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $16.68 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,582,774 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

