Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $16.68 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,582,774 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.