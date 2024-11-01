Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,422,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,852. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

