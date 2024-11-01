Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 12,423,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,005,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

