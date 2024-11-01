Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

UNP stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.33. 516,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $207.74 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.