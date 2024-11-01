United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 100,600 shares changing hands.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

United American Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 105.26%.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.