United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,141 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 652,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

