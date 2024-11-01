United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

