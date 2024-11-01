United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

