United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx stock opened at $274.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

