United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.37 and a one year high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

