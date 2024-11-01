Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.350 EPS.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UE opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $22.89.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
