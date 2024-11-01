Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.36. Urban One shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 55,873 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

