US Bancorp DE Purchases 83,799 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,799 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $95,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $331.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.39 and a 200 day moving average of $318.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.68 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

