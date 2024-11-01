US Bancorp DE Sells 4,986 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $67.01 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.