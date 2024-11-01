US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Aptiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

APTV opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

