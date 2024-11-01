VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 600,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

