Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 145,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

