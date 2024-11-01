Values Added Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 248,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,683. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.