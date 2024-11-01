Values Added Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,583. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

