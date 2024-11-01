Values Added Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $118.06. 714,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,883. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

