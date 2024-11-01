VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
