VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.