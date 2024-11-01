Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 779.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

VIG traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 241,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,456. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

