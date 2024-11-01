Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VCEB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,085 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.