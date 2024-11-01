Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:VCEB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,085 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
