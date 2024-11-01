Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

