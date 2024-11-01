Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 3,145,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.