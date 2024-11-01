Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,764.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

