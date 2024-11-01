Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

