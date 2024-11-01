Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

