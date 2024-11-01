Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $237.48. 54,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,883. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.