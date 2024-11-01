Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.21. 1,502,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.92 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.74 and a 200-day moving average of $502.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

