Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$144.40 and last traded at C$144.06. 174,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 214,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$143.52.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.96.
