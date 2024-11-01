Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

