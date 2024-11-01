Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

