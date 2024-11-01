Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

