Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:VUSB)

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 516,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
