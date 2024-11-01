Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Venture Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

Venture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.8927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

