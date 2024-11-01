Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $241,252.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,142,373.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,404.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

