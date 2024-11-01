Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $43,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $116.41.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertiv
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.