Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $43,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $116.41.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.