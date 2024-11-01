Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.63 and last traded at $113.09. Approximately 1,242,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,305,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

