Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
