Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €30.60 ($33.26) and last traded at €30.71 ($33.38). Approximately 1,126,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.12 ($33.83).

Vonovia Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

