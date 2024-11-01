VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on VSEC
Insider Activity
In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.