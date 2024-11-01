VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Insider Activity

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

